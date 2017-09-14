Actor Sunil, who is gearing up for his latest release Ungarala Rambabu on September 15, is appearing on Jr NTR's Bigg Boss Telugu to the movie. Hari Teja is all thrilled over his entry into the house.

Sunil, who is reeling under a series of back-to-back flops, is now leaving no stone unturned to make his next outing Ungarala Rambabu a success, and is promoting the movie heavily.

The comedian recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu and shot for a special episode for the promotion of the film.

The bosses of Star Maa have released two promos of the Bigg Boss Telugu episode on YouTube. These show Sunil inside the house. The episode featuring the comedian will be aired on Thursday evening.

The bosses of Star Maa tweeted one video and wrote: "#UngaralaRambabu aka @Mee_Sunil in the BIGG house!!! #BiggBossTelugu Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa #OPPOBiggBoss @oppomobileindia"

Interestingly, Hari Teja, who is one of the top contenders for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu, has played an important role in Ungarala Rambabu. The singer-cum-actress, who has been locked up inside the house, was aware that the film is releasing on September 15.

Sunil is seen interacting with the inmates of the house in the promo video of Bigg Boss Telugu.

A thrilled Hari Teja asks the comedian about the release date of Ungarala Rambabu. Sunil says, "It is releasing tomorrow (Friday)." She is all surprised and delighted to hear the news.

Ungarala Rambabu is a romantic action movie with a social message. Kranthi Madhav, of Onamalu and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju fame, has written the story and directed the movie, which revolves around a happy-go-lucky person named Ram Babu who went from rags to riches on his own with uck favouring him.

Ram Babu's fortune takes a turn one day and he starts incurring losses at business. His mentor urges him to marry a girl born in a particular zodiac and star sign to better his condition.How he searches for his lady luck to change his fortunes forms the crux of the story.

Sunil has played Ram Babu and is seen romancing Miya George in the film.