Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri couldn't have a better build-up to his sangeet ceremony (engagement). The 33-year-old helped Bengaluru FC get the victory in their Indian Super League (ISL) debut match on Sunday November 19.

Chhetri scored again...the second goal of the match, right at the death, to give BFC the 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Just following the end of the match at around 10 pm IST, Chhetri took a flight to New Delhi at 3 am that night for the sangeet ceremony at the Le Meridien Hotel in Gurgaon. The engagement took place on Monday.

Congratulations to captain @chetri_sunil11 & Sonam Chhetri! ??? A post shared by Football Xperts (@footballxperts) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:51am PST

#enganged Sunil and Sonam Chettri❤# masti#sangeetnight# #instasmile? #cutecouple#❤❤❤ A post shared by Tanvi Gupta? (@tanvi1113) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Chhetri is getting married to long-time sweetheart Sonam Bhattacharya, the daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya. Subrata, one of the most sought-after coaches in Indian football at the moment, was a prolific defender back in his heydays.

Sonam runs two hotels in Kolkata's Salt Lake area and is a business management graduate from Scotland.

Happy morning everyone.Lets have a lovely week ahead. A post shared by chetri_sunil11 (@chetri_sunil11) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

To the love of my life, a friend, critic and my guide. Thank you so much for 13 years of memories made and heres to many more to come! A post shared by chetri_sunil11 (@chetri_sunil11) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Chhetri will have three different wedding ceremonies across three cities. While the sangeet took place on Monday in Gurgaon, the main wedding ceremony is scheduled for December 4 in Kolkata, and the grand reception will take place on Christmas eve (December 24) in Bengaluru.

The wedding schedule has been planned quite interestingly and the captain marvel is not supposed to miss any of his ISL matches.

Bengaluru FC next play Delhi Dynamos in a home match on November 26. They travel to Goa next for a clash with FC Goa on November 30.

Following that, the two-time I-League champions take on NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on December 8, FC Pune City in an away match on December 14, and finally return home for an exciting clash against Chennaiyin FC on December 17.

Three days prior to his reception, Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur FC and then travel to Kochi for the most-anticipated match of the season against Kerala Blasters on December 31.

In an instagram live session, Chhetri replied cheekily to a question that he won't be having a problem if people gatecrash his wedding!