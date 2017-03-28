It remained a Bengaluru FC show yet again as India's Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri combined right at the death to give Stephen Constantine's side a win in their first match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers on Tuesday. India won against Myanmar 3-1 to top Group A of the competition.

Throughout the remainder of the match, missed chances remained the order of the day as the Indian football team produced a complete drab show against Myanmar.

Plenty of criticism would have been inflicted on Indian winger Jackichand Singh, especially, for missing sitters in the first half.

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also displayed some of his Manuel Neuer-like abilities by coming out of his box to clear out balls. However, those clearances remained risky and Constantine has to look into that aspect of the Stabaek FC custodian's game.

Nevertheless, three points on the day looked more than enough for the plethora of Indian football fans on social media.

Big win for my @IndianFootball mates! Defended strong throughout and great to see @chetrisunil11 come to save the day! #MYAvIND — Iain Hume (@Humey_7) March 28, 2017