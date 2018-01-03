Sunidhi Chauhan who embraced motherhood by giving birth to a beautiful baby boy on January 1 had something else in mind.

Sunidhi's father Dushyant Chauhan told Mumbai Mirror that the couple had hoped for a baby girl. "Both Hitesh and Sunidhi were confident it would be a girl so they kept looking for names of girls till the last minute. Their list had no names of boys. My wife and I were the only ones who thought it would be a boy but when we told her that, Sunidhi would say, 'Papa aise mat bolo, I want my baby girl!' Now, of course, everyone is ecstatic but the parents still have to pick a name for their son."

Dushyant shared that the baby was born at 5.24pm on January 1 and Sunidhi is expected to be discharged in three days. "The family has gathered here in the hospital. Both Sunidhi and the baby are doing well. We will celebrate once they are back home. Even I have two daughters, Sunidhi and Suneha, though both are like sons to me and so are my son-in-laws. I can't wait for my grandson to grow up and take him to the park."

Sunidhi and Hitesh's son was born on the evening of the first day of 2018 at Mumbai's Surya Hospital. Dr Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, told news agency IANS that the "delivery was uneventful" and the baby boy was "healthy and doing well."

When she was pregnant, Sunidhi Chauhan told IANS: "Every girl in the world goes through this and I am one of them. I have to balance both. I do know that my first and last love is my singing, the gift God gave to me. So, I will take care of both and just make sure I am at peace with myself."

Sunidhi Chauhan married music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012.