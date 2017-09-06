Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, returns with episodes 29 and 30 this Wednesday, September 6, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will focus on the various challenges faced by Sung Hae Sung.

The male protagonist may not have much time left in the world as he feels week and tired. In the promo, the high school student informs his lover that he feels some change in his body and it could be probably because it's time for him to go back.

The video also introduces two new characters who could help the male protagonist to find the real killer and solve the mysterious murder case of his school mate. It was hinted in the previous episodes that Yoon Mi Na has a vital role to play in the demise of Yang Kyung Chul.

Also read Criminal Minds episode 13 preview

While teasing a power couple sequence between detective Shin Ho Bang and his friend Hong Jin Joo, the footage also hints at a breakup for Cha Tae Hoon and Sung Young In. The clip shows Chairman Cha Kwon Pyo confronting his son after finding out that he is dating Sung Hae Sung's sister.

The promo then features a conversation between the male protagonist and Lady Doh, wherein he informs her that he cannot stay with her for long. The clip ends by showing the high school student struggling to breathe. Will he bid adieu to all this week?

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 29 and 30 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: