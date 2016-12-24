After the successful launch of Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu song from Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, the makers are set to release the second single from the Telugu movie. Yes, a track titled Sundari will be unveiled on Saturday December 24 evening.

It is said to be a peppy number and released to create a strong buzz around the audio launch of Khaidi No 150, which will hit the stores on Sunday, December 25. Khaidi No 150 is a remake of Ilayathalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Kaththi. Many songs from the original album composed by Anirudh Ravichander turned out to be hits. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music and the expectations are high from the album.

Last week, Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu song was released and it garnered good reviews. It is a mass number sung by music director Devi Sri Prasad himself along with Ranina Reddy.

Khaidi No 150 marks the return of Chiranjeevi as a full-time actor after a gap of nine years. The mega star had bid good bye to films when he was at peak to pursue his ambition in politics.

The upcoming movie is about an ordinary man taking on a powerful establishment. The movie tries to expose the nexus of politics, media and businessmen. Kaththi was a blockbuster at the box office and had also won criticial appreciation.

Actresses Shriya Saran and Kajal Aggarwal are playing the female leads in the film. Ram Charan, who is making his debut as a producer, is jointly bankrolling the movie with his mother Sureka Konidela and A Subashkaran under the banner Konidela Production Company.

The VV Vinayak-directorial has Rathnavelu's cinematography and Gowtham Raju's editing.