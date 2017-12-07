Popular Tamil TV anchor Manimegalai had a surprising news to her fans on Wednesday, December 6, as she tied the knot with her beau Hussain at a register office in Chennai. She has announced that the marriage was against her father's wish.

"Hussain & Me Got Married Today Sudden Register Marriage. Failed to convince my Dad, went out of Hands, hence this decision. I strongly believe that he ll understand me 1 day. LOVE HAS NO RELIGION I Love You Hussain ❤️ Sri Rama Jayam Allah. [sic]" Manimegalai tweeted.

It may be recalled that there were rumours that her relatives had beaten her up over decision to marry the boy outside her religion although she had denied the reports. But she had admitted then that her family had opposed the union like any other parents.

Manimegalai started her career in Sun TV with a show called Franka Sollatta. She is one of the leading TV anchors, who have hosted celebrity shows for the Sun Network. Pudhu Padam Epdi Iruku, OMG and Kollywood Diaries are some of the shows that she hosted.

However, her decision to marry a boy against her father's wish has come under attack on Twitter. Many have questioned her decision to marry a boy outside her religion, some have criticised her mercilessly for going against her father's wish.

Instead of blessing the newlywed, her followers trolled the couple.

