An analysis of sale of generic drugs in the US by Indian companies indicates that two of the nine firms saw their sales dropping over a six-month period.

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Aurobindo, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cadila and Cipla witnessed a fall in the range of 1 to 4 percent while Torrent and Alkem bucked the trend.

The analysis by Nomuara analysts Salon Mukherjee and Ayan Deb is based on data published by IMS every month.

The US is one of the top markets for Indian pharma companies; in 2015, India was one of the five sources of pharma imports for the US, valued at about $6 billion, according to the Department of Commerce.

According to Nomura analysts, deft handling of difficult product opportunities is extremely crucial for the companies in US to deal with this issue and grow successfully.

"To smooth out month-to-month variations, we highlight the trailing three-month (T3M) changes. The m-m change in T3M implies a change in sales between Dec-16-Feb-17 over Nov-16-Jan-17. The q-q change in T3M implies a change in sales between Dec-16-Feb-17 over Sep-Nov-16. The y-y change in T3M implies a change in sales between Dec-16-Feb-17 over Dec-15-Feb-16," the analysts wrote in their note released on Tuesday (March 28).

