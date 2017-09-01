The long two-month transfer window finally came to an end late on Thursday August 31. Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea FC remained the very last signing of the dramatic transfer deadline day.

All in all, it has been an unforgettable transfer window. Records have been shattered and the Financial Fair Play (FFP) ridiculed. Everything is not over with, however, as the Spanish clubs can still make headlines as they have an extended day for the transfer deadline. Liverpool (via Coutinho) and Leicester (via Mahrez) could set to lose out big in the coming hours.

Nevertheless, looking at the Premier League transfers, there have been certain deals which surprised one and all. And no, we aren't talking of the heavyweights Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea or the other top teams here.

Clubs like Swansea and Leicester have struck awesome deals that deserve applauds.

Let's have a look:

Renato Sanches to Swansea City

This is one of the biggest signings of the summer, hands down. Football fans are still surprised how the Swans managed to pull this off. Sanches, 20, one of the hottest prospects in Portugal football at the moment, moved to Swansea on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich, for a reported fee of €8.5 million.

The Premier League side were so excited with the signing that they awarded the kit no 85 to Sanches at first, but then owing to a red signal from the English league authorities, they quickly changed the kit number to 35!

Aleksandar Dragovic to Leicester City

Not taking anything away from Harry Maguire who has been one of the best players of Leicester City this season so far, but the Foxes' transfer deadline day signing of Dragovic on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, absolutely turns attention.

The tough-tackling Austrian center-back gives Leicester enough options this season at the heart of defence. Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Harry Maguire, Dragovic...name it, they have one of the best set of defenders in the Premier League this season.

Davy Klaassen to Everton

Apart from Wayne Rooney, one of the best signings the Toffees made this summer is that of former Ajax AFC captain Klaassen. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was snapped up by Everton for £23.6m and he put to paper on a five-year contract.

Klaassen is yet to play a vital role for Everton this season, as the Netherlands football star recuperates from a foot injury. However, once he is fit enough and adjusts well to the English football conditions, expect him to be one of the star midfielders of the Premier League.

Jese Rodriguez to Stoke City

Another of the blockbuster loan deals of the summer, Rodriguez, a youth product of Real Madrid, joined Stoke on a season-long loan deal from PSG.

The 24-year-old Spanish forward scored in his debut match in the Premier League for Stoke against Arsenal, and in the process, guided his side to a solitary-goal win over the Gunners.

Javier Hernandez to West Ham

Chicharito was one of the top strikers of the Premier League during his time with Manchester United. Therefore, English football won't be a very difficult cup of tea for the Mexican, this time around.

The 29-year-old centre forward signed on a three-year contract at West Ham, with the Hammers paying £16m to Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer. Although there is no doubt about Hernandez's quality, question now is if West Ham can actually make the best use of the Mexican striker.