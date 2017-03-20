It's almost like saying, "Ok, so you've got your happiness. But well, for me, I'm not bothered." That's exactly how WWE superstar Summer Rae reacted after online parasite Celeb Jihad posted nude photos of the 33-year-old American pro wrestler, model and actress.

Just a couple of days following the shocking leak of Paige (Saraya Jade-Bevis') nude photos and sex tape leak, Summer Rae, whose real name is Danielle Moinet, became the latest victim of the online attack.

However, as claimed to be intimate and nude pics, none of the leaked photos had anything as embarrassing or contained shocking material as the WWE fans would have thought it to be. Needless to say, Summer was the least bothered about the whole thing.

Why is my twitter blowing up with this mess?



Y'all need to LOG OFF!!!!!!! ??? — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 18, 2017

As they say, dont believe everything you see on the internet. There's people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 19, 2017

The WWE superstar has been posting similar gym selfies on Instagram.

The rumours of the online celebrity attacker coming up with further videos and sex tapes of WWE women wrestlers in days to come has also come under tremendous attack from WWE superstars as well as the fans.

It is being claimed that after Paige and Summer Rae, the likes of Maryse and Victoria are set to be targeted.

WWE strongman Big E of the New Day has also taken to Twitter to put out one message to those behind the computer taking course to such stupid act: "I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence."

For disseminating this nonexistent nonsense, I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence. Amen. https://t.co/qjoISr5TVj — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) March 20, 2017

More details about Summer Rae

Real name: Danielle Moinet

Born: November 1983 in the United States

Signed WWE contract in: 2011

WWE Raw debut: April 2013 (as Fandango's dance partner)

WrestleMania debut: WrestleMania 30 (2014) - 14-Diva "Vickie Guerrero Invitational match"

Championships held: None

Boyfriend: Unknown