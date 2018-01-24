The makers of director Sukumar's Rangasthalam 1985 starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni have finally released its teaser on Wednesday, January 24. The first look video is now going viral on the social media.

Rangasthalam is a period drama that has been creating ripples in the media over several reasons for quite some time now. Ram Charan's association with ace filmmaker Sukumar has generated a lot of expectations about the film. Cherry's makeover has heightened the curiosity about its story.

The fans of the Mega family were eager to know about the details of Ram Charan's role and the story of Rangasthalam. They were desperately waiting to see the teaser of Rangasthalam. However, the makers kept everything under the wraps, apparently to raise the viewers' curiosity multifold with each passing day.

However, the makers announced on January 14 that they have planned to release the teaser of Rangasthalam on January 24. Initially, they planned to release at 12.00 pm. They posted on the Twitter page of Mythri Movie Makers, "RANGASTHALAM TEASER TMRW 24th Jan - 12 AM."

Later, the producers announced that the teaser of Rangasthalam will hit the internet at 4.30 pm, but they did not reveal the reason behind its delay. They tweeted, "#RangasthalamTeaserDay 4.15 PM on YouTube." They also confirmed that the first look video will also be released on the Facebook page of Rangasthalam and on the Instagram account of Mythri Movie Makers at the same time.

Samantha Akkineni, who plays the female lead in Rangasthalam, says the long wait is worth it. She tweeted, "The wait is going to be worth it #RangasthalamTeaserDay . So proud to be a part of this team @aryasukku @MythriOfficial #MegaPowerstar at this absolute best !!"

As promised, the producers released the teaser of Rangasthalam at the above-mentioned time. The 1.03-minute-long first look video offers a glimpse at the role played by Ram Charan, who appears in rustic avatar in the movie. His new look will impress the viewers and raises their expectations about the film.

Rangasthalam features talented artistes like Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Gauthami, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rajesh Diwakar in its supporting cast. Pooja Hegde is seen in an item number, which is going to be one of the highlights of the film, which boasts of Devi Sri Prasad's music, R Rathnavelu's cinematography and Navin Nooli's editing. The movie will hit the screens on March 30.