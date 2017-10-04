Director Sanjay Gupta has surely come a long way when it comes to his physical transformation.

His latest tweet his photographs captioned as, "THEN & NOW. This is where six months of discipline and dedication gets you. Still a long way to get to where I wanna be," is a proof of the hard work that has gone into staying fit.

But Sujoy Ghosh has another plan. The Kahaani director was quick to take a dig at him: "oye i can see you holding your breath"

Hilarious. We wonder what Sanjay has to say about this.

But Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan praised the director for this change.

Well done Mr director ! https://t.co/g7Lork6MJC — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 4, 2017

So sprouts of you bro! Well done! ? https://t.co/SMHGoOmdOe — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) October 4, 2017

47-year-old filmmaker, Sanjay Gupta has already started working on his next script. He wrote on Twitter a while back, "My favorite writing desk in the corner of my room in Khandala. A new journey begins."

Meanwhile, leading Hindi general entertainment channel Star Plus has partnered with filmmaker Sujay Ghosh, who will make three short films for the channel.

The telefilms will be full of unanticipated turns and twists, a signature of Ghosh's style of film-making and will be aired during the festive season later this year.

"We at Star Plus strive to make content that is compelling for our viewers. To make this festive season even more exciting, we are partnering with Sujoy, whose movies are known for its gripping content. He will surely enthral our viewers with his fresh and unique offering," said Narayan Sundararaman, general manager, Star Plus.

Talking about his association with the channel in an exclusive interview with a leading website, Ghosh had said, "I'm delighted that Star Plus has given me an opportunity to explore my stories and convert it into telefilms which will cater to our new age audience."