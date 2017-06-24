Season 7 of American legal drama Suits will reunite Mike Ross and Harvey Specter, but it is not going to be an easy ride for Mike as their relationship has changed a bit since Mike's incarceration and release.

Also read: Johnny Depp apologises for Donald Trump assassination joke as White House reacts to actor's remarks

Mike is a legit lawyer now and he has rejoined Pearson Specter Litt, where he is set for new adventures with Harvey. One challenge would be finding a balance between working in a corporate law firm and the law clinic. Another is definitely going to be his dynamics with Harvey, who is now a managing partner.

"The big moving forward thing that we try to set up is Mike is coming back to the firm and he's not just coming back as a fraud or as a consultant," Suits creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh told Deadline in March.

"He is now coming back as a full-fledged lawyer, so it gives us a chance to see what life is like in the new phase with him. How are Harvey and Mike going to work together? Our band is back together but they're different, they're changed. Mike isn't a brand new attorney anymore. He's also not a fraud anymore and how is it going to impact their lives and relationships moving forward under this new dynamic?" Korsh added.

Also, the upcoming season will explore more of what Donna wants from her life in general. It looks like she's ready to put her life as a legal secretary behind her to focus on becoming a successful businesswoman. It also looks like she wants more out of her relationship with Harvey.

Suits Season 7 debuts on USA on July 12 and in India, it will be aired on Comedy Central.