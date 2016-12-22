When Suits returns to USA Network on January 25, more than one character will be contemplating a new career move.

As fans of the legal drama already know, Harvey has left the doors open for Mike to return to the firm where his fiancée Rachel is a paralegal. But it looks like Rachel might not be there for long. Season 6 episode 11, which is the midseason premiere, will see Robert Zane offering his daughter a chance to work with him.

"Her father is going to say, 'Listen, it was one thing when Jessica was there. She's not there, and I'm not sure that firm is going to survive without her. Come work for me,'" executive producer Aaron Korsh told TVLine. "She's got to decide: Is she going to stay at Pearson Specter, or is she going to go work for her dad?"

Rachel has been a loyal employee of Pearson Specter Litt through some of its tough times, but Jessica's shocking departure could sway her decision in her father's favour. Also, Rachel's dad believes it's best to discontinue working in a firm that hired Mike, who was sent to prison for fraudulent activities. "In his mind, and potentially in the real world, [Rachel] might have a better chance of getting into the bar if she left the firm that hired a fraud and moved on," Korsh noted. "So that's part of his sales pitch."

As for Rachel and Mike's romance, fans are eager to see the duo get married now that Mike has been released from prison. The duo almost got married in the Season 5 finale, but Mike opted out because he did not want Rachel to be married to him when he was serving his prison sentence.

Meghan Markle, the actress who plays Rachel, revealed in an earlier interview that the original script had them walking down the aisle. It was altered after she objected. "I didn't think that was fair to do to Rachel, and I didn't think Mike would do that to her. I think, from a viewer perspective, it's a stronger indication of his love for her if he lets her go," the actress told Digital Spy.

Suits will return to USA Network on January 25 with a brand new episode directed by Patrick J. Adams.