Suits Season 6 episode 11 will air on USA Network this Wednesday at 10pm ET and the midseason premiere will reveal what's in store for Donna and Harvey. When the previous episode ended, the couple seemed to have taken a decision regarding their relationship and the upcoming episodes will see Donna being there for Harvey as he deals with Jessica's departure.

Also read: Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and The Bachelor Nick Viall are going to be best friends!

Talking about the final shot of Donna and Harvey Aaron Korsh told TVLine that this act will have its impact and consequences on the both of them.

"Look, he had sort of lost his mother figure, and he had an opportunity to deal with it alone. Probably the Harvey of earlier seasons would've chosen to deal with it alone, in some other unhealthy way, and he had the growth and the courage to let Donna be there for him during that time. I think the losing of Jessica is going to lead Harvey to have more opportunity for growth, and Donna is going to be there for him again."

He also revealed that the second half of the season will feature a Donna-specific storyline, something Suits fans have always wanted.

The midseason premiere is directed by Patrick J Adams, who plays Mike, and we'll see if he accepts Harvey's offer to return to Pearson Specter Litt as a consultant.

Adams recently opened up about the challenges he faced as a director, saying he had to shift focus from playing Mike to see where everybody's storylines are. "The challenge of directing is that you just get so used to, over the course of the show, thinking about one thing — which is how to play Mike Ross," Adams told USA Network. "It's a very focused thing when you're playing a part. And when you're directing, you suddenly have to take into account everybody's point of view and everybody's storyline and where they are in that storyline."

Suits airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on USA Network.