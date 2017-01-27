In a Facebook Live session with Indian fans, Gabriel Macht (actor who plays the role of Harvey Specter) confirmed that Suits will return with season 7. However, the actor-producer hinted a possibility that season 7 could be the last season.

When a fan named Dhaval Patel asked the actor about updates on the new season, the actor responded, "Yes we are coming back for season 7. But how many more seasons do you want? Are you sure you want more seasons? Don't you think you have had enough? I think we'll be done with it after seven. How many stories can you tell about two guys who practice law? Alright there might be an eighth season, we'll see."

So, could this mean that season 7 could be his last outing as Harvey Specter? In the session, Macht also hinted that he wished to work on Hollywood projects, but doesn't have the time to sign a project since he is occupied with Suits for most parts of the year. The actor prefers to spend time the remaining time of the year with his family. So, will we see the Specter charm on big screen after the season ends? We'll have to wait and watch.

Revealing more details about the show, Macht confirmed that Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) will not be leaving the show. "Why will she leave the show? She is a part of the show," he shares. Clarifying Harvey and Donna's relationship, the actor shared, "As I have said this before, a lot of people think that they want that but I don't think that they do. If they were to get together, where would it go from there? How would the story develop? They'll have little babies? Will they be red haired? Blond? Strawberry blond? I don't know about that. I don't know, we'll see. Maybe one day they would."

Suits season 6 has premiered on USA Network last Wednesday and the episode 12 will air on February 11.