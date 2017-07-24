At least 24 people were killed and over 40 others injured in a suicide car bombing in Kabul on Monday. Most of the casualties were travelling in a minibus.

Afghanistan: 5 cops killed after suicide bombers blast police headquarters; Taliban claims responsibility

The acting Interior Ministry spokesman, Najib Danish, has said that the casualty toll could rise further.

"The blast occurred near the house of Mohammad Mohaqiq, deputy to Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, in Golah-e-Dawakhana locality at around 6.50 am," a police official told Xinhua news agency.

Though the target of the attack is unclear, reports state that it was not immediately known whether Mohaqiq was at the compound when the attack took place. A private university is also located near the site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.