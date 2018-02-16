Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is turning out to be perfect for Bollywood. The star kid was recently spotted at a party with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.

Suhana was missing from the limelight for quite some time. Thus, her recent photo is winning hearts. In the photo, the diva is seen in a black top and jeans with a big smile on her face. She is seen hugging Shanaya in the photo.

Sanjay Kapoor posted the picture on his Instagram and wrote: "They grow up so fast."

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Feb 15, 2018 at 5:08am PST

Suhana is currently pursuing her studies in London. She was last in the limelight when her picture preparing a quick meal went viral.

She had a cute grin on her face as she was seen preparing the meal. The picture was shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram.

Once media shy but now a fashion diva, Suhana has been making several public appearances over the past few months and grabbing eyeballs with her stunning looks.

The teenager was earlier spotted with her mom Gauri Khan at a wedding ceremony in Delhi where she looked drop-dead gorgeous in three ethnic looks.

While star kids like Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their Bollywood debuts, Suhana is currently focusing on her studies. Even her best friend and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya is reportedly making her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2.

However, Suhana has already shown her talent when she showcased her acting skills in her school's play.

Speaking about Suhana entering in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was earlier quoted as saying that his children are free to choose whichever profession they like but only after completing their education.