The title of Sudeep and Krishna's next movie was announced on Thursday, August 31. The name of the movie is Phailwan, which was announced with two posters from the Kannada film.

Director Krishna, who unveiled the posters, revealed that they will release the first look of the film shortly ahead of Sudeep's 44th birthday on Saturday, September 2. The photoshoot was reportedly held in Hyderabad.

"This is just the poster announcement of #Phailwan under #RRRMotionPictutes. 1st look of @KicchaSudeep sir will be out shortly. [sic]" director Krishna tweeted.

In one of the two posters, Sudeep has gone shirtless in which he displays his body painted with grease. In the other poster, Sudeep is seen wearing a pullover. The wrist pad that he sported in both the posters makes one believe Kiccha to be playing the role of a boxer.

Sudeep and Krishna was part of Hebbuli. The first look of the movie had sent the fans into a tizzy. Kiccha's hairstyle had become the talk of the town with his hardcore fans instantly adopting the hairdo and posting it online.

He had long hair in Hebbuli, which have been now replaced by short hair. Sudeep has continued to sport a beard and moustache.

Now, the all eyes on the first look posters which are expected to be out late in the evening on Friday, September, 1.

However, other details about the project are under wraps. Going by the posters, it is clear that Phailwan is an out and out action entertainer.

Currently, Sudeep is busy with Prem's upcoming movie The Villain, which also has Shivaraj Kumar in the lead role.