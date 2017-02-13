The title track video of Sudeep's Hebbuli was unveiled on YouTube on Sunday, February 12. The clip of the introductory song of the Kannada superstar has been met with highly positive reviews.

Sudeep has sported a variety of costumes and will be seen in stylish avatars in Hebbuli title track. Arjun Janya has composed the energetic song, which is written by Chethan Kumar and choreographed by A Harsha.

The song, which has been picturised in a costly set, has garnered highly positive reviews. People are impressed by the actor's look and the good music.

The fans of Sudeep have taken a special interest in ensuring that the video becomes the talk of the town and the actor has also requested his followers on the social networking site to spread the clip.

"Here is the teaser if th Title song if #Hebbuli... https://youtu.be/hQmICq8_TdA ... As I said earlier,,watch it ,,tag it n retweet it... Mch love. [sic]" Sudeep tweeted.

The movie stars Sudeep and Ravichandran in the lead roles. The movie marks the debut of Amala Paul in Kannada films. Kabir Duhan Singh will be seen in a negative role in the film, which also stars Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Sampath Raj and others.

S Krishna of Gajakesari fame has written the story and directed the film, which is jointly produced by Raghunath and Umapathy Srinivas. While A Karunakar has handled the cinematography, Deepu S Kumar has edited Hebbuli. The film is likely to be out in February.

The movie was supposed to take off two years ago, but was delayed due to the actor's busy schedule. The delay has benefited the movie as the director got more time to fine tune the script, as per the film unit.