Kiccha Sudeep is on a roll as he now has two big projects in his kitty. Hold your breath, he is set to make his Hollywood debut and will do a crucial role in Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi's 151st film.

According to The Times of India, Sudeep will act in science fiction Risen directed by Australian filmmaker Eddie Arya. He will be seen as a marshal in the Hollywood flick.

On the other hand, Sudeep has been approached to play one of the lead roles in Chiranjeevi's next movie, which is a biopic on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The movie also has Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

"Talks are on, so there isn't much I can reveal. The character offered to me is a powerful one — the biopic includes a guy who actually spoke both Kannada and Telugu. I am aware that I was the first person they thought of while casting for this particular character. I feel honoured with the conviction they have about this casting," the daily quoted Sudeep as saying.

The multilingual movie will be launched in October. He is currently busy with his much-hyped upcoming movie The Villain, which also has Shivaraj Kumar in the lead role.

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan under Konidela Productions. Surender Reddy of Kick fame is directing the mega-budget film.

Sudeep has become a familiar name in India after SS Rajamouli's Eega. Hence, his presence will add more value to the project and bring a pan-India appeal, say industry insiders.