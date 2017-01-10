Kiccha Sudeep and his wife Priya Radhakrishnan are apparently trying to reconcile and their marriage seems to be getting back on track. The rumours grew stronger after the couple choose to skip the court hearing on Monday, January 9.

Bigg Boss 4 Kannada: Will Pratham fail to enter the grand finale like Tsunami Kitty?

Reports say that Sudeep and Priya failed to attend the hearing, but they filed an affidavit through their lawyers, requesting to grant more time to sort out their differences. The next hearing of their case is on March 9.

In September 2015, Sudeep shocked his fans across the state when he announced that his marriage was coming to an end. The couple decided to end their wedding due to irreconcilable differences and requested media to give them much-needed privacy.

Later, Sudeep and Priya were surprisingly spotted together in film-related events although they came to the venue separately. Interestingly, the couple put their differences behind to celebrate their daughter Saanvi's birthday.

Now, it is said that Sudeep and Priya have decided to come together for their only daughter.

Sudeep fell in love with Priya, a bank employee, before deciding to get hitched with the blessing of their parents in 2001. Saanvi was born in 2004. Their relationship reportedly hit rough patch in 2009.

In 2011, Priya walked out of his family home along with her daughter, but Sudeep maintained a cordial relationship with her. In 2013, he even helped her to set up event management company 360 Stage, which is doing good business.

On the professional front, Sudeep is busy with his much-awaited Hebbuli and recently completed its shooting. S Krishna's film has Amala Paul in the female lead. The Kannada flick will be out in February. The actor is also busy with his popular TV show Bigg Boss Kannada.