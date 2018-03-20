The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, died at Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy Tuesday. The 45-year-old rhino's health had deteriorated in the past few months and was being treated by a veterinary team.

Since there were no signs of recovery, the vet team took the decision to euthanize Sudan after his condition deteriorated significantly in the last 24 hours, conservation group WildAid announced Tuesday.

The sub-species of rhinos are close to extinction as only two female northern white rhinos are alive.