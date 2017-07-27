Actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, whose recent tweet against "aggressive/ear shattering call" azaan (morning prayers in Islam) invited a lot of criticism on social media, has lodged a police complaint against abusive comments in response to her post.

The suburban Oshiwara police cops have registered a case against four netizens, PTI reported.

"Based on her complaint, police registered a case under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 67 (a) (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act), against four persons," a senior police official said.

After Sonu Nigam, singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi now hits out at 'loud' morning azaan as 'uncivilised'

Early this week, the 41-year-old celebrity had criticised the azaan calling it "aggressive/ear shattering call". She pointed out that she doesn't need public loudspeakers to remind her of her God, and that she "came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity," she tweeted.

Suchitra further said she had no problems with azaan or prayers during decent hours. "But to be waking up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized," she had posted.

Her tweet invited a mixed reaction from thousands of users. While some supported her and lauded her for raising the issue, others slammed her as an attention-seeker. Some even went on to abuse her, which caused her to file a complaint.

A few months ago, Sonu Nigam had stirred a massive controversy when he expressed his displeasure at morning azaan.