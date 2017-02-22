Radio jockey and singer Suchitra Karthik's recent tweets have raised several eyebrows in the film fraternity. Her negative posts about two popular Tamil actors Simbu and Dhanush have created confusions among the fans who are now wondering whether her account had been hacked.

She tweeted, "#Dhanush's team. Sorry buddy - disqualified (sic)" and added, "This is Suchi, I'm back. I'm safe and I'm ready to tell everyone what a lousy game #Dhanush played. no imagination. Paavum. #Simbu you're it. [sic]"

Further she added: "Dhanush - stay away from me" and "Dhanush is God". Her tweets apparently indicate that she was manhandled by Dhanush's men although her posts failed to give clarity of the entire incident.

I didn't want to out this #Dhanush I always play fair. But @SadhguruJV Won't stop messing. So war, it is. pic.twitter.com/MEsWm0bnwq — Suchi (@suchitrakarthik) February 21, 2017

Using this opportunity, the fans of Simbu are now mocking Dhanush for indulging in a shameful act against a woman, but some accuse her of stooping low to garner free publicity.

However, it was believed that her account could be hacked and the status, which read "Officially hacked account of genius/detective S. big fan of chinmayee, rj Balaji and DD", to make many believe that some miscreants could be posting claiming to be Suchitra.

That's my arm - from rough handling by #Dhanush's team. Sorry buddy - disqualified. pic.twitter.com/wqe5TtO8qi — Suchi (@suchitrakarthik) February 21, 2017

Interestingly, it was clarified by her later with a selfie that her account has not been hacked and the singer herself has posted all the tweets. Now, people are awaiting Dhanush and Simbu's reactions.