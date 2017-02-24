Karthik Kumar, the husband of singer and RJ Suchitra, has claimed that his wife's account was hacked and the controversial tweets didn't come from her.

"Good morning. The last few days have been very disturbing for us as a family as Suchi's twitter account was hacked. Today we have retrieved her account. All the tweets published last few days were not by Suchi and is completely false. I personally apologise to all the people concerned as I understand the stress it would have caused them. I request the media to show sensitivity and not sensationalise this. Thank you all for the support," the post read.

The hacker had been tweeting controversial posts from her account. From accusing Dhanush and Simbu of manhandling her to a sex scandal in an ashram, the tweets have kicked up a storm on social media.

Her posts created a fight between Dhanush and Simbu's fans. Initially, people thought her account was hacked. However, the hacker mislead people by posting a selfie implicating the account was not compromised.

However, her posts are yet to be deleted and we have listed the tweets below:

I didn't want to out this #Dhanush I always play fair. But @SadhguruJV Won't stop messing. So war, it is. pic.twitter.com/MEsWm0bnwq — Suchi (@suchitrakarthik) February 21, 2017

That's my arm - from rough handling by #Dhanush's team. Sorry buddy - disqualified. pic.twitter.com/wqe5TtO8qi — Suchi (@suchitrakarthik) February 21, 2017