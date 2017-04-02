Suchitra Karthik had triggered a big controversy last month after she had leaked some private pictures of popular South Indian stars including Rana Daggubati and Dhanush. While most of the stars remained mum over the issue, Rana has now opened up on the controversy saying he does not give a "sh*t".

RJ-singer Suchitra had leaked some images on Twitter, which had showed Rana kissing his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan on cheeks. The Baahubali actor was recently asked to comment on the issue, and he said, "You think, I really give a sh*t?" as quoted by The Asian Age.

The report also quoted him responding to the same question in a different occasion saying, "It's you guys (media) who made a big deal out of it, but I really don't give a sh*t. There were so many pictures. If mine made news, it probably means I am more popular than the others (laughs). I actually made a big joke out of it at the IIFA Utsavam, when I was hosting it".

Apart from Dhanush and Rana, private pictures of Hansika Motwani, Andrea, Anirudh and TV actor Dhivyadharshini were also leaked from Suchitra's Twitter handle. Although, it was later claimed that Suchitra's Twitter handle was hacked, such Twitter leaks from her handle had continued even later, making people doubt that she had leaked those images deliberately.