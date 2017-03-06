Tamil actor Dhanush's sister Dr Vimala Geetha deactivated her Twitter and Facebook accounts after the Suchi Leaks controversy. She posted an emotional note before quitting the social media platforms.

In her emotional post, Dr Vimala Geetha says that her brother Dhanush, who hails from a small village, has done a lot of hard work and faced humiliation to become a popular actor. But some recent developments on social media have deeply hurt the members of his family, which is staying united to fight the current crisis. She says she is quitting Twitter and Facebook as she is in no mood to interact with anyone.

Here is the emotional post of Dhanush's sister that she put up on Facebook, before deactivating her account.

"For the past few months our family is going through so much pain and agony because of various issues and we all kept quiet. We belong to a very poor family and one man with his hard work and sacrifice gave us food, education and everything we have now.. from a small village in theni to what we r now didn't come overnight or without sacrifice.. my brothers faced criticism embarrassment insults etc etc to reach this level.. god knows what kind of values we were taught and what kind of life we lead.. yes.. Dhanush is a huge star today and he deserves that for the time effort and hard work he did.. but success comes with a price I guess.. act of revenge in all ways possible.. character assassination in every media possible.. is this what an actor who tortures himself so much to entertain his fans and people of tamilnadu deserves.. twitter has become a media where anyone can talk anything or post anything.. and its disheartening to see cheap fake porn videos in a media where even a twelve year old have accounts!!! And the worst thing is the number of people who ask for such perverted videos!!! Our family has seen a lot.. whatever comes .. we will stay united and fight...

With great pain and frustration I leave fb and twitter for a while... not in a state to talk to anyone or see anyone... whoever is doing this!!! Stop it... u cannot bring back someone if they go to the extent of killing themselves, particularly women.. Pls live and LET LIVE... god bless and goodbye for a while."

Suchitra has become nothing short of a nightmare for some Tamil celebrities in recent days. The singer claimed that her Twitter account was hacked, but the photos and videos leaked on her page have caused lot of damage. The hashtag #SuchiLeaks has been trending on social media for the last couple of days and the buzz is that more photos and videos featuring some popular celebs will be leaked in the coming days.