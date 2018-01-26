A tableau at the Republic Day parade in Delhi featuring the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has earned much awe from the spectators who gathered at Rajpath on Friday. Now, a video of a group of ITBP soldiers unfurling India's national flag in the Himalayas at minus 30-degree temperatures has won many hearts.

A video which was posted on the official Twitter account of ITBP shows a personnel marching on the snow-capped Himalayas with the national flag in their hand, while other officials are following him in a queue. At the end of the march, the men titled as 'Himveers' hoisted the flag at 18,000 feet above sea level as a part of their Republic Day celebrations.

The zeal displayed by these ITBP officials, whose current strength is over 89,000, has not gone unnoticed and struck a cord with the Indian Twitterati.

A big salute 2 the REAL HEROES OUR GUARDIAN ANGELS dspite such bone chillng temp nvr waverng n their duty.Proud of U All.Happy Republic Day — Lakshmi Kumar T M (@LakshmiKumarTM) January 26, 2018

Respect....!! No Words of Thank enough as no salary or no perk can motivate but rather only patriotism at heart can give you strength to perform duties like this for safety of every citizen of India...!! — Rajnish Sood (@Rajnish_Sood_) January 26, 2018

Great... Salute to our brave Soldiers... Jai Hind...?? — Deepak Singh Bisht (@Deepak_Bisht123) January 26, 2018

Solute from all over the world of Indian people. — amitsaan (@amitsaan) January 26, 2018

Wow Salute to our heroes Jai Hind and happy Republic Day India — Debarati (@db1990mini) January 26, 2018

Meanwhile, the ITBP, which is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India, participated in the R-Day parade on Friday after 20 long years. The tableau, which showcased a newly-inducted snow scooter that the Indian government provided them in 2017, strode down the Rajpath to the tune of 'Hum Sarhad Ke Senani' a patriotic song sung by Sonu Nigam.

Here's a preview of the @indiannavy tableau getting ready at the Rashtriya Rangshala. Look out for it in the #Republicday2018 parade ! Watch the video till the end to catch a glimpse of the @ITBP_official tableau as well.@nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/mOjYFCeeJy — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 24, 2018

On the eve of the Republic Day, 14 ITBP officials were decorated with the President's police medal for their meritorious and distinguished service.

