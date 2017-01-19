Sub-zero Alaskan temperatures instantly freeze water into snow

A video taken on the 18 January shows water instantly turning into snow during freezing temperatures at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Temperatures dropped to around -45 Celsius (-50 degrees Fahrenheit) in several parts of Alaska, and visibility was limited to less than a quarter of a mile in some areas.
