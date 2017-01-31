The Lenovo K6 power which is touted as a direct competitor to the Motorola Moto E3 Power is now all set to go on sale online very shortly. Known e-tailer Flipkart is set to host the first-ever online sale of the K6 Power in India.

If you are desirous of purchasing the Lenovo K6 power, click here to navigate to Flipkart now. USP of Lenovo's K6 Power is its affordability; the handset has a price tag of less than Rs 11,000 which makes it an easily gettable device.

Another notable aspect about the smartphone is its 4GB RAM that makes it easy for users to run high-end games. Under-the hood, there is also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC.

Now, as far as the online sale on Flipkart is concerned, buyers can directly participate in this flash sale to own the Lenovo K6 Power. For the uninitiated, Lenovo's K6 Power features the below key technical specifications: