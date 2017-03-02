Stunning luminous cosmic jellyfish spotted in American Samoa

A luminous cosmic jellyfish was spotted during a scientific expedition north of American Samoa on February 21. The “cosmic” jellyfish was imaged when National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientists carried out their first dive on the Utu seamount.
