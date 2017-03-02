- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Stunning luminous cosmic jellyfish spotted in American Samoa
A luminous cosmic jellyfish was spotted during a scientific expedition north of American Samoa on February 21. The “cosmic” jellyfish was imaged when National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientists carried out their first dive on the Utu seamount.
Most popular