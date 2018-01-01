Mollywood stars are showering their fans with New Year wishes ranging from their unseen looks, song releases and Facebook lives. Almost every top gun in the Malayalam industry took to social media to share their New Year moments with fans.

Mohanlal once again set social media ablaze with his Facebook live in the most wanted Odiyan look. The actor looked cool and much younger in his slimmer look, trimmed beard and glasses.

Mammootty chose to share a stylish picture from the Malayala Manorama calendar 2018. The actor looked as hot as ever with a little vintage flavour and wrote, "Happy New Year :)" [Sic].

Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the bandwagon a little earlier with a Facebook live posted on December 30. The actor thanked everyone who made the movie Vimaanam a big success. He also wished everyone a happy Christmas and New Year. Later, the actor shared the first video song, Pathungi Pathungi, from the movie My Story as a New Year gift.

Dulquer Salman followed his father's path and posted a snapshot of the Malayala Manorama calendar 2018. The actor also wished everyone a wonderful New Year with the best of health, success and peace.

Nivin Pauly shared a New Year poster of his upcoming Mollywood flick Hey Jude. He thanked all for making 2017 great by wholeheartedly accepting Sakhavu, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela and Richie.

Jayasurya shared a joyous family picture on his Facebook wall along with his New Year wish. The picture shows his wife and two kids celebrating with the actor.

Parvathy took to Twitter and wrote, "2018, I love you already!" The actor, who went through a very turbulent and fruitful 2017, also thanked the year for preparing her so well.

2017 thank you for preparing me so well!!



2018, I love you already! ❤️



Let's do this! ? — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 31, 2017

Manju Warrier shared her New Year wish along with a picture on her Facebook wall. The actor wished a new year of new dreams, days, desires, and ways to all.

Mamtha Mohandas simply posted a cover photo on her official Facebook page with the actor welcoming 2018 in a peaceful mood.

Sai Pallavi wished a Happy New Year to all with the tweet, "smile more, help more, and love more," packed with lots of love smileys.

I wish u all a very Happy New Year ❤️ smile more❤️ help more❤️ love more❤️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) January 1, 2018

Amongst the Mollywood stars who shared their New Year moments with fans, it was Mohanlal who stole the hearts with his romantic look. The Facebook live video went viral soon after the actor posted it on his official page.