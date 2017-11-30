Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has always mesmerised everyone with her beautiful looks and acting skills. While fans are eagerly waiting for Veere Di Wedding's release, Bebo won hearts in her recent ethnic appearance.

Kareena has always aced Manish Malhotra's creations. After walking the ramp in one of his designed outfits, the diva dressed up in a gorgeous bridal wear by the designer for a photoshoot of a magazine.

For the cover of Harper's Bazaar Bride, Kareena weaved magic in a white corset in sheer with extravagant icy blue embellishments on it. A neck piece set in diamonds and emeralds added elegance to her attire.

The pictures from the photoshoot are going viral and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in them. Kareena was one of the actresses who had wooed us with her fashion sense during her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, take a look at Kareena's recent pictures which will make you long for the release of her next movie:

She will soon make a comeback on the silver screen with Veera Di Wedding. Kareena was last seen in Ki and Ka with Arjun Kapoor, before Taimur Ali Khan was born.

Starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar, Veere Di Wedding tells the story of four girls who share a unique bond and expresses their emotions in their own inimitable way. It celebrates the lives of these women.

The movie from Rhea Kapoor production will focus on the character of Kareena, who is set to marry in the film. Thus, the title says Veere Di Wedding.

Sumeet Vyas will play Bebo's love interest/fiancé. Veere Di Wedding looks like a joyous movie with a bit of drama and it mainly deals with the theme of friendship. Well, you can say the girl's version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but with a different story.