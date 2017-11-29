Crown Bella Hadid the queen of November 2017 already! The bombshell diva, all of 21 years old, has taken social media by storm all month long.

After looking spectacular at the Victoria's Secret fashion show a few days ago, the model attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show viewing party in New York City on Tuesday night looking absolutely flawless.

Also Read: Naked Kim Kardashian covers herself in gold to announce new KKW beauty products

The Hadid sister stole all the attention at the party with the help of a cleavage-baring gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. Giving an eyeful to the attendees, cameras and fans, Bella was all smiles at the event.

Wearing the eye-popping dress from PVC, Bella flaunted her curves in the body-hugging outfit. As though the plunging neckline wasn't enough to excite fans, the dress also featured a thigh-high slit that put her long legs on display.

To add a little more height to her slender body, Bella slipped into a gorgeous pair of stilettos as she cat-walked into the event. Letting her facial features stand out, Bella chose to keep her make-up subtle yet glamorous.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:15am PST

She chose to sport a natural brow as she swept a light blusher across her cheeks. She topped her make-up with a slick of eyeliner and a dark pink shade on her lips.

Bella also sported a cute little butterfly pendant, which reminded us of the VS wings, but did not let it steal the thunder of the plunging neckline.

Bella did not experiment too much with her looks: She left her locks fall off her shoulder. She sported a chic handbag when she made a grand entrance to the event.

But before she reached the venue, she teased the raunchy attire by posting a topless video on Instagram. Covering her modesty with her hand, Bella took a mirror selfie to tease fans online.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

Apart from her "OOTD," Bella has been posting several jaw-dropping pictures from the Victoria's Secret fashion show a few days ago.

Check them out here:

But real mood ? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:41pm PST