By definition, domestication is the process of adapting animals or plants for human need. Naturally, it seems safe to say that people had a hand in domesticating the wild, but research reveals that animals might not have needed humans at all. Swiss researchers found that wild mice were able to domesticate themselves. This is the first study to show that self-taming can produce the same traits as human-directed domestication.
Study suggests mice can domesticate themselves without human interference
Mar 9, 2018 15:25 IST
