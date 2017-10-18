Footage of the incident, which took place at Cliffside Park High School in Cliffside Park New Jersey on 12 October was uploaded to Snapchat by one of the students in the class. The teacher can be heard saying: Military men and women are fighting. Theyre not fighting for your right to speak Spanish. Theyre fighting for your right to speak American. Students held a walkout in protest of the incident on 16 October.
Students walk out of class after teacher tells them to speak American
Footage of the incident, which took place at Cliffside Park High School in Cliffside Park New Jersey on 12 October was uploaded to Snapchat by one of the students in the class. The teacher can be heard saying: Military men and women are fighting. Theyre not fighting for your right to speak Spanish. Theyre fighting for your right to speak American. Students held a walkout in protest of the incident on 16 October.
- October 18, 2017 16:35 IST
-