A team of 30 students from the Technical University of Munich won the second SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition, according to a tweet from SpaceX founder Elon Musk on August 27. The team set a new hyperloop pod speed record of 324 km/h (201 mph).
Students from Munich win Elon Musks SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition
- August 29, 2017 17:25 IST
