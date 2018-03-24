Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 2, will soon start preparing for his next film Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2), under Dharma Production.

Ever since Dharma Production's head honcho Karan Johar made the official announcement that Tiger Shroff will star in the sequel of the hit franchise, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the hunk play the role of a student.

And recently during the promotion of Baaghi 2, the actor spilled the beans about his character in the film. Tiger revealed that unlike his previous films including soon-to-release Baaghi 2 where he punches and kicks his opponents, Student Of The Year 2 will see him getting bullied and beaten up by others.

"This time I am trying something else with Student of the Year 2 and it is totally opposite from Baaghi 2. First time I am getting bullied and beaten up whether Baaghi 2 is totally opposite to that," Catch News reported.

As far as the female lead of Student Of The Year 2, the makers are yet to finalize the actress. While several names have surfaced, rumours are rife that Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday could make her Bollywood debut with KJo's film.

Tara Sultania is also rumoured to play one of the female heroines. Tara had appeared in Guzaarish starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sultania took part in the reality show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and has done few TV shows as well.

There were also reports that model-turned-actor Aditya Seal, who made his debut in Manisha Koirala starrer Ek Choti Si Love Story and was last seen in Tum Bin 2, had reportedly joined the cast to play the parallel male lead.