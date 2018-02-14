Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 is a much awaited release of this year and fans are eagerly waiting who to see who will be the leading ladies. Starring Tiger Shroff, the movie will reportedly star Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria as the actresses.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Karan auditioned around 800 girls and has reportedly finalized Ananya and Tara for the roles.

Earlier, a source had told DNA, "Karan, Tiger Shroff, and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia's lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional."

No official announcement has been made yet, but we are desperately waiting for Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya to make her debut on-screen.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria's name for this film has been doing the rounds for a long time. She is reportedly dating late actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan, who is making his Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan's Bazaar.

Last month, Karan Johar announced Student of the Year 2's release date and revealed that there are two heroines. It looks like SOTY in reverse. In the first installment, there were two heroes and one actress. So, SOTY 2 will have two actresses and one hunk – Tiger Shroff.

Sharing the poster, KJo tweeted, "SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF."

Earlier, a lot of names were doing the rounds for SOTY 2. Aryan Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Priyank Sharma and Disha Patani were some of the celebrities who were reportedly considered for the project.

SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018

Disha was said to have auditioned for the role but got rejected as she is already doing Baaghi 2 with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.