Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 21, congratulated Donald Trump on his assumption of office as the President of the United States of America.

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," he said.

The Prime Minister also feels that the strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in shared values and common interests.

"Looking forward to working with President to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," PM Modi said.

Vice President M Hamid Ansari also extended congratulations to his American counterpart, Michael R Pence. While conveying a strong desire for working together in promoting bilateral relations, the Vice President extended an invitation for the American Vice President to visit India at an early date.

"Please accept my heartiest congratulations on your assumption of office as the Vice President of the United States of America. I am confident that under your leadership, our strong and deep relations will scale new heights," the Vice President said. "I look forward to working with you in promoting the common interests of our two nations and peoples and take this opportunity to invite you to visit India at your earliest convenience," he added.

On January 18, PM Modi had also received a call from former US President Barack Obama. The two leaders reviewed with satisfaction the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years.

The Prime Minister thanked Obama for his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US. He conveyed his best wishes to Obama in his future endeavours.