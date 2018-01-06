The first-look teaser of Mammootty's upcoming Mollywood flick Street Lights is out. The actor, who looks stunning as ever with a gun in his hand, leaves viewers with a question in the teaser.

The 24-second teaser doesn't reveal whether Mammootty plays a cop or gangster. When a character in the teaser asks "Who are you?", the megastar replies "James."

When the other character tries to make fun of him by asking "James Bond?", Mammootty counters him with a mysterious smile but never answers the question.

The teaser also gives a sneak peek into some high-voltage action sequences.

Street Lights is the directorial debut of Shamdat Sainudheen, a noted cinematographer in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Shamdat has planned the movie as a bi-lingual offering and shot it simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam.

According to reports, the movie is a dark, realistic thriller based on the lives of a group of people who dwell in the streets, and hence the name.

"It is an entertainer. Sure, there are elements like murder and fights, but it is definitely a pleasant watch. It is a complete package, with humour, crime and every other element," revealed Shamdat in a conversation.

The first-look poster of the movie also hinted at a power-packed action thriller. A gun-wielding Mammootty in the poster gave rise to the buzz that another cop thriller is in the pipeline for the megastar.

According to the director, the movie will have two different versions in Tamil and Malayalam. Shamdat has roped in a different supporting cast for each version.

The director also revealed that the Tamil version will have a serious tone while the Malayalam movie will be more hilarious.

Shamdat, who debuted in Mollywood with the 2005 movie Krithyam, has cranked the camera for films like Oozham, Ayal Njanalla, Uttama Villain, and Pramani.

Street Lights also marks Mamootty's second outing in Kollywood in 2018. The actor will be seen playing the central character in Peranbu, directed by the National Award winning director Ram. The movie recently caught headlines when it was picked up for a premier show at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

Fans are eagerly waiting for the macho avatar of Mamootty in Street Lights and the teaser is already trending on social media.

The movie also has Lijo Mol Jose, Sohan Seenulal, Sudhi Koppa, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Soubin Shahir in important roles.

Street Lights has been written by Fawaz Muhammad and the director wields the camera himself. The movie has been produced by Playhouse Productions.