Following a clash with Riverdale fans, actress Shannon Purser came out as a bisexual last night. The 19-year-old took to Twitter to share a lengthy yet emotional message to confirm herself as a bisexual as she is "very very new to the LGBT community."

Shannon Purser plays the character of Ethel Muggs in the CW drama Riverdale. The 19-year-old actress is also well known for her role Barb in Stranger Things.

The Riverdale star recently had a tiff with the diehard Riverdale fans on the social media platform after the show portrayed a same-sex kiss between Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge during cheerleader tryouts. Purser called out the "angry Beronica stans" in a tweet to costar Cole Sprouse (which was later deleted). However, the Beronica [Betty and Veronica] shippers were offended that caused Purser to defend herself against their wrongful accusations of 'queer-baiting.'

Ships are great, being horrible to people who don't ship your ship is not. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 18, 2017

And I get that, representation is so powerful and important. But we didn't write the show? We have literally no say in what happens. https://t.co/V4k4m8TgKU — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 18, 2017

While clarifying her opinion, she tweeted: "But we didn't write the show? We have literally no say in what happens. Lemme clarify, not angry at Beronica stans. Not even angry at rightfully upset Beronica stans. Disappointed with hateful people. Peace."

But the conflict must have offended Purser, as she posted a lengthy note about her bisexuality: "I don't normally do this, but I figure now is as good a time as any to get personal. I've only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends."

Lemme clarify, not angry at beronica stans. Not even angry at rightfully upset beronica stans. Disappointed with hateful people. Peace ✌? — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 18, 2017

The Netflix star recently opened up about her thought upon sexuality on Twitter. "Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner."

Minutes later, she tweeted, "Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow," she tweeted next. "It can define you as much as you want it to."

Read her post below: