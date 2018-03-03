Stranger Things season 3 is gearing up for the production as Netflix announces an addition of new member in the series. Besides that, the makers have also upped a guest actor to a new lead, who first appeared in season 2.

The US streaming giant has added Maya Hawke as one of the lead characters and Priah Ferguson from season 2 will recur.

According to Netflix, Priah Ferguson, who played the role of Lucas's sister Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things Season 2, stole the limelight by her sheer brilliant acting.

On the other hand, Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, has been cast as a series regular in the role of Robin. In the hope for some excitement, Robin will be wandering in Hawkins and that's how she will uncover a dark secret in the series.

On the other hand, Lucas's sassy little sister will come back this time with her very own gang. Eventually, she will embark on a new mission to save Hawkins from a new threat.

Take a look at their character description here.

Erica - Lucas' strong-willed little sister returns, only this time with an army of friends. No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat. Robin - Robin is an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life... and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.

Apart from Stranger Things, Priah Ferguson also acted in series like Atlanta, Mercy Street, Daytime Divas with Tichina Arnold.

Maya Hawke is currently seen in the lead role of "Jo March" in the BBC and Masterpiece's highly anticipated miniseries, which is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women. She will also feature in Myna Joseph's forthcoming feature film Charlotte XVI.

With a compilation of eight episodes in total, Stranger Things season 3 is expected to start filming in Atlanta from mid-April through early October. However, there is no new update revealed about the air date of season 3.