The world has already binged Stranger Things Season 2 over the weekend, and is desperate to know when the Netflix series will come back with a new season.

According to Stranger Things creators Duffer Brothers, Season 3 is going to arrive anytime soon on the streaming site. They told Hollywood Reporter: "Our kids are ageing. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They're going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting season three."

According to our assumption, the show might return to Netflix in January or February of 2019 as the time gap between the Seasons 1 and 2 was exactly 15 months.

Season 3 of the show is now confirmed, and here we have rounded up some significant information revealed by the creators about the season.

Executive producer Dan Cohen has revealed that there were different ways the second season could end.

He told TV Guide: "There were other ways we could have ended beyond that, but I think that was a very strong, lyrical ending, and it really lets us decide to focus where we ultimately are going to want to go as we dive into Season 3."

Given that, creator Ross Duffer also told Deadline: "The hardest thing with this story is that we were tracking these multiple storylines and having them sort of build about at the same pace as to crescendo at the same time."

While teasing about the writing for the third season, Ross Duffer explained that it is always the hardest part. "Like we're starting on Season 3 now, it's always the most difficult thing just to get those to build simultaneously."

In another interview with Vulture, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that there will be only four seasons of the sci-fi series. Ross told Deadline: "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out."

Ross Duffer said: "We have an ending in mind. We think we know where we want it to end basically."

He added: "If a lot of people continue to watch the show that's not reason enough to do another season. There has to be a narrative reason for it to exist."