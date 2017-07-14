Netflix original Stranger Things is set to premiere in October. The series will revolve around Halloween of 1984.

Also read: This is when Stranger Things season 2 will premiere this year [TEASER]

The second season is going to be more horror oriented, dangerous, and will feature a scarier human villain. The season will reveal the reason for Will's disappearance and his mother Joyce will bring him back. Besides, she will also start dating her old classmate Bob.

However, Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven in the Netflix series earned her first Emmy nomination at the age of 13.

"I think the show has pivotal moments, things that fans will not expect," she told Deadline as she teased about the upcoming season of the sci-fi horror show. "These episodes will definitely give people a great season — a binge-worthy season, for sure. It's very, very crazy, honestly."

Praising the Stranger Things show creators, Brown said, "The Duffer brothers are just geniuses, overall. They're like my brothers.

"They have so much to do, but they always come through with the developing of every character."

Stranger Things features Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathon Byers).

Stranger Things season 2 is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform on October 27, 2017.

Here's the teaser for season 2.