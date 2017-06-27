Netflix's Stranger Things is definitely one extreme nostalgic trip for every kid from the 80s. The second season of the Netflix show-- set to premiere this Halloween, will be darker and scarier as teased by the show creators Duffer brothers.

Stranger Things is ready to introduce some new characters in the upcoming season. The Netflix show will be set in the fall of 1984. Matt Duffer spilled the beans (according to a report by TVLine), saying, "The summer of '84 was a great summer for movie.

"There was Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Ghostbusters and Gremlins and The Karate Kid. The kids would have all seen those movies. They probably saw them multiple times, in fact, so they're able to reference them."

As per the TVLine report, some set photos from the season 2 revealed that the Stranger Things gang dressed up as Ghostbusters for Halloween. Not only that, 1984's The Terminator movie (starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton) is also going to make a special cameo in the series as Ross Duffer explained, "It's playing at the local movie theater because [it came out] in October '84."

Watch the Stranger Things season 2 trailer here.

Previously, the Duffer Brothers revealed in a podcast that many scarier monsters apart from Demogorgon will be introduced in the forthcoming season while "a lot of the story for Season 2 was figured before the show had come out, so we had the big beats figured out already."

The second season of Stranger Things will premiere October 21 on Netflix. The cast of the sci-fi horror series includes Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair.