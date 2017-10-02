The wait is almost over. Stranger Things returns this year with its highly anticipated second season. The Netflix horror drama will arrive on the streaming platform on October 27, 2018.

Just in time for Halloween, Stranger Things will arrive and answer all the unanswered questions from the first season which the fans have been waiting for. Finally, the mystery of Will Byers' disappearance in the Upside Down will be solved.

In order to generate hype, the makers of Netflix show have been unveiling a handful of posters to pay homage to '80s classic horror movies.

Recently Stranger Things Twitter account shared a brand new poster which features a curious police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) tripping through the spooky pumpkin patches.

Previous posters of the series were also inspired by 80s classics such as Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, The Goonies, Jaws, The Evil Dead, Nightmare on Elm Street, Firestarter, and Alien.

Take a look below.

Will is not alone. pic.twitter.com/kp1YmEZgU1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 22, 2017

You’ll never go in the Upside Down again. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/5Q6JmasZQL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 14, 2017

The Ultimate Experience in Grueling Curiosity. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/x6c9NC0ZwL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 7, 2017

Normal in every way but one. Will Eleven have the power...to survive? #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/hzR20qONQ2 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 31, 2017