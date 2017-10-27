After waiting for more than one year, Stranger Things fans can finally return to Hawkins, Indiana to discover what is happening in the Upside Down.

The much-anticipated second season will return to Netflix on October 27. The nine episodes of the sci-fi drama will be available on the streaming site altogether. You can watch it here live online. Also, you can download the Netflix app to live stream the show.

One can also watch the show for free as every new Netflix user can avail the one-month subscription free offer. Hence you can binge on the two seasons together along with other Netflix shows.

Also read: From strong cliffhangers to breathless finale: Stranger Things Season 2 has everything to excite you [REVIEW]

As the series is just around the corner, here is a quick recap of the first season —

The boys (Mike, Lucas and Dustin) discovered that their friend, Will Byers, went missing while returning home after a routine game of Dungeons & Dragons. To find Will, they began searching through the woods and that's how they stumbled upon the mystery girl named Eleven.

Eventually, Eleven told the boys that she knows where Will is. And, she revealed that there is a place called Upside Down where Will is trapped. The boys learned that Upside Down is nothing but a parallel universe which exists in the town of Hawkins and filled with some monstrous creatures like Demogorgon.

Throughout the first season, the boys try to locate the gate to the Upside Down with the help of Eleven and her psychokinetic power. On the other hand, Will's mother Joyce and chief Sheriff Hopper were looking high and low to trace the missing Will.

The forthcoming season, which takes place during the Halloween of 1984, will see the boys battling with the Shadow Monster. Last season they had a face-off against the Demogorgon.

The official synopsis for Stranger Things season 2 reads —

"It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show features Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon Byers), and Matthew Modine (Dr Martin Brenner).