The new season of Netflix's eagerly-anticipated show Stranger Things is on its way. Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos have already seen a sneak peek of the second season of the Netflix original.

In a recent interview with NME, Ted teased the first episode: "It's fantastic — it delivers on everything that every fan wants."

"We have a sense that it's going to be really big. The reaction and momentum in Netflix internally is building," Sarandos continued.

The forthcoming season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Halloween, October 31, 2017. The season comprises nine episodes in total.

The latest trailer of the Netflix original (which was released during the Superbowl last month) gave us a glimpse of the horrid monster looming in the red sky, along with a dark caption that read, "The world is turning, upside down."

The second series is definitely going to put every character under more pressure. As Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was rescued from the Upside Down at the end of the first season, so the upcoming season will concentrate more on him and his struggle with post-traumatic stress.

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer revealed that Will will have trouble telling the mysterious truth after his traumatic experience.

The term 'Upside Down' definitely has major impact later in the series. If one can remember that prior to the filming for season 2, the Stranger Things team teased their fans with an upside down picture of their press conference. And, that's how it all started.

The second series takes place a year after Eleven's battle with the Demogorgon. The teaser clip showed best friends Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) riding their bicycles decked out in Ghostbusters jumpsuits.

Beside the Stranger Things kids, Winona Ryder will return for season two as Will's mother Joyce Byers and David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper will be back as well.